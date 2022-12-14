Radio Caca (RACA) Tops One Day Volume of $3.21 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $68.16 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.01501663 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012399 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00031809 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.38 or 0.01740139 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

