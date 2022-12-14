Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 45.2% in November

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Randstad from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Randstad from €50.00 ($52.63) to €49.00 ($51.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616. Randstad has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

Randstad Increases Dividend

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 9.86%. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 81.71%.

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.