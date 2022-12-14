Raymond James Begins Coverage on POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $687.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

