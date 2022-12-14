Raymond James Downgrades Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) to Market Perform

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

