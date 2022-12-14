Raymond James Increases Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $71.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 320.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ RNA traded up $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 726,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,764. The company has a market capitalization of $919.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

