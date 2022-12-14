Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.91

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.91 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 31.49 ($0.39). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 93,150 shares traded.

Real Estate Investors Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Real Estate Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Marcus Daly bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($343,516.13).

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

