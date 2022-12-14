Redcentric plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Redcentric Price Performance

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 116 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72. The company has a market capitalization of £181.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,285.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.27. Redcentric has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.57).

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

