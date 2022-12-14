Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.62) to GBX 499 ($6.12) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.33.

Redrow Price Performance

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Redrow has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

