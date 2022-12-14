Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 625,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Relo Group Price Performance

RELOF remained flat at 15.39 during trading on Wednesday. Relo Group has a 52 week low of 15.39 and a 52 week high of 15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.39.

About Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc provides corporate fringe benefit services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as leisure and accommodation services, as well as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services.

