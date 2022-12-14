Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 66,704 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 502.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ON by 159.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after buying an additional 17,190,987 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,065,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

