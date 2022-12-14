Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in GitLab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. 35,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,156. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.07 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares worth $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

