Renaissance Capital LLC Has $517,000 Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after buying an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 937.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after acquiring an additional 199,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 109.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $33,056,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.11. 5,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.20. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $318.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

