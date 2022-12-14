Renaissance Capital LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 2,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,050. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legend Biotech Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

