Renaissance Capital LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 2,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,050. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
