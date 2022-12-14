Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,197 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises about 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.2 %

S traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 48,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,834. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.