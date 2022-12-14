Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up 0.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 555.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 958,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,522. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.