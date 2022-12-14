Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 41,330 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,330 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 2.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 109,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,614,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

