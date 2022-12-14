Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 6,212 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 521,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares during the period.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,387. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

