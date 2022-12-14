Renaissance Capital LLC Trims Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Confluent by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Confluent by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. 25,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,202 shares of company stock valued at $17,917,170 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

