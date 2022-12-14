Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $3,781,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 219,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

