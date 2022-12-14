Research Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.82 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PDCE. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of PDCE opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,196. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

