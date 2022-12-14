Reviewing Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WM Technology and Cognyte Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 4 2 0 2.33 Cognyte Software 0 4 1 0 2.20

WM Technology presently has a consensus target price of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 214.91%. Cognyte Software has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 319.71%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than WM Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

34.5% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of WM Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WM Technology and Cognyte Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $193.15 million 0.86 $60.38 million $0.41 2.78 Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.39 -$14.89 million ($1.04) -2.63

WM Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology 12.67% -40.79% -16.19% Cognyte Software -16.91% -34.07% -16.55%

Risk & Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WM Technology beats Cognyte Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

