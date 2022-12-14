Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RVMD opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $743,193 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 512,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

