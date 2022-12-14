Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $23.94. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1,174 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $743,193. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 63.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after buying an additional 1,414,774 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after buying an additional 1,296,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after buying an additional 1,217,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Group LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 31.3% in the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,660,000 after buying an additional 1,047,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

