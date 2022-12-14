RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,144 ($26.30) and last traded at GBX 2,168 ($26.60). Approximately 21,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 52,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,224 ($27.28).
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,100 ($38.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 505.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,003.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
