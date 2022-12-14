Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,098 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,570 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive comprises 4.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $521,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after buying an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after buying an additional 407,987 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 46.70.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up 0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 189,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,777,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is 32.10. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

