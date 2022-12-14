Robert H. Niehaus Sells 129,843 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.0 %

ZETA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 828,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

