Robert W. Baird Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $206.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

CDNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

CDNS traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.45. 42,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,750 shares of company stock worth $38,136,603. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.