Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Down 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. 16,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 3,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

Institutional Trading of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

