ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 2,173.9% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCAR. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 287,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

ROCAR stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

