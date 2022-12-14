Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

NYSE:ROK opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average of $234.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,441 shares of company stock worth $3,430,512 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

