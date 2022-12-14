Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.45. 2,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.59 and its 200-day moving average is $406.73.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.