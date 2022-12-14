Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 10,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

