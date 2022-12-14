Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 647 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,065. The company has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

