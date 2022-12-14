Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. 2,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,289. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

