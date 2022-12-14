Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.96 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,448. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

