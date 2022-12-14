Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 125 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

APD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.92. 4,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.20 and its 200 day moving average is $257.21.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

