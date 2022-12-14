Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 65 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.44. 1,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,441. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $765.40. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

