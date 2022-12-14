Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Walmart by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,492. The stock has a market cap of $398.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

