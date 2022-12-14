Roy Twite Buys 12 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,317 ($16.16) per share, for a total transaction of £158.04 ($193.89).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Roy Twite acquired 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,348 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £148.28 ($181.92).

IMI Price Performance

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,356 ($16.64). 441,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,802 ($22.11). The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,701.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,307.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,250.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IMI

IMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($21.84) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

