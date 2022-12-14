Royal Bank of Canada Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $73.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

