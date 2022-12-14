Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) to Sector Perform

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

