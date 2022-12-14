Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 2.1%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 253,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 256,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market cap of C$55.92 million and a P/E ratio of -10.68.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

