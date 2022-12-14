RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $340.76

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.76 ($4.18) and traded as low as GBX 327 ($4.01). RWS shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.05), with a volume of 336,698 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on RWS from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RWS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616.25 ($7.56).
The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,342.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 312.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
