RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $340.76

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.76 ($4.18) and traded as low as GBX 327 ($4.01). RWS shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.05), with a volume of 336,698 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on RWS from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RWS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616.25 ($7.56).

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,342.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 312.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

About RWS

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($241,626.79). In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £196,950 ($241,626.79). Also, insider Lara Boro bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($12,051.90).

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.