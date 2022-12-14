Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,585. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

