Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. 21,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,243. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 285,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,054,549.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,800,147.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 over the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,667,000 after buying an additional 771,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 419,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

