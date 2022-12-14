Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and traded as high as $30.97. Safran shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 226,000 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFRY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($147.37) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

