Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 371.4% in November

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSLZY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 198,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Santos in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

