Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $174.00. The company traded as high as $127.71 and last traded at $127.02, with a volume of 35869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.88.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,986,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

