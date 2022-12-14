Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Up 1.9%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 51,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 136,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 26.55 and a quick ratio of 26.55. The company has a market cap of $172.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,507.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,926,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,128.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,771,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,507.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,926,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,128.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 107,022 shares of company stock valued at $149,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 6.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 9.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 735,141 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 140,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Savara by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

