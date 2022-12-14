Savior LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Savior LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,015 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.5% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Savior LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.